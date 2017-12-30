|
Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide 2017 In Review
Katy Perry Wrote A Song About Suicide was a top 17 story of June 2017: (Radio.com) Katy Perry has spoken candidly about her struggles with alcohol and depression and even admitted that she has thought about suicide. "I wrote a song about [suicide]," she said during a teary talk with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh. "I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed."
The revelations came over last weekend during a four-day-long reality show-style live stream, promote her new album Witness. Not all of the event was confessional and revelatory. The live stream also depicted Perry practicing yoga, meeting guests like celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and sleeping after a long, draining day.
"I have been in therapy for five years, she said at the beginning of the session. "It's changed my life. Usually, everything is very confidential in therapy. Everybody's like, 'I could never tell my deepest, darkest secrets to anyone.' And we swallow them and we keep them and they become petrified. And actually, you know, the things that you fear, or whatever your secrets are, that's why therapy's amazing. And also things you don't even know that you have [come out in therapy, including] traumas from childhood." Read more here.
