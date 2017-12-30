antiMusic Logo
Liam Gallagher Stormed Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza 2017 In Review
12-30-2017
Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Stormed Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza was a top 17 story of August 2017: Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher stormed off the stage after only four songs into what was supposed to be an hour long performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago on Thursday night (August 3rd) during a problem plagued day one that saw headliner Lorde forced to cut her set short due to weather.

antiMusic's Tony Kuzminski was on hand and has provided the following details: Kicking off with hands behind his back Liam Gallagher sang the Oasis classic "Rock 'n' Roll Star" with all the brashness and misery that only someone born in Manchester could muster. I say that as a compliment because hundreds may try but no one can duplicate the swagger of a Gallagher. Mixing Oasis classics with forthcoming solo material Gallagher's all-too-short set was high on intensity as the propulsive drums pummeled the late afternoon audience. After four songs, two solo and two Oasis, and twenty-minutes, Liam Gallagher stormed off stage.

A few minutes later, his crew came on and began dismantling the gear. His fans were livid. He left the stage without any kind of an explanation. More than an hour later, he tweeted "Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza had a difficult gig last night which f***ed my voice. I'm gutted LG x." It was a curious statement, because he would have been better off informing the crowd before leaving the stage only to have his fans carry their anger for over an hour.

Tony also had this to say about Lorde's abridged set "Sadly, not one single song from [Lorder's new album 'Melodrama'] was played at Lollapalooza due to an evacuation that forced Lorde to abandon her set after three songs. As she was introducing a song, she said they had never played live before, her production manager came on stage to inform the show was being called off. Without question, this was the right decision to make as the storm came in fast and furious, but it still stings to see an artist at this moment in time so in touch with her music and fans, and not be able to see the beauty of that bond in concert.

Read Tony's full review for day one of the festival for more details and a look at the other performances here.

