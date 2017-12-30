Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown 2017 In Review

(hennemusic) Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown was a top 17 story of August 2017: Metallica delivered a tribute to Van Halen during their July 29 performance at the Rose Bowl in the latter band's hometown of Pasadena, CA, and the group are sharing professional footage from the concert
Frontman James Hetfield led the rockers through an abbreviated version of Van Halen's 1978 classic, "Runnin' With The Devil", complete with an attempt to replicate David Lee Roth's iconic screams on the tune.
"That's all I can sing," Hetfield told the crowd. "That's a little homage to the Pasadena boys, alright. Sorry you had to put up with that," adding, "That wasn't too bad … that was kinda fun."
The tribute appeared just prior to the closing number of the group's main set, "Seek & Destroy." Check out the video here.