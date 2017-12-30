Miley Cyrus Kicked Off Summer With Bikini Photo 2017 In Review

Miley Cyrus Kicked Off Summer With Bikini Photo was a top 17 story of June 2017: (Radio.com) Miley Cyrus welcomed the kick off of Summer 2017 by sharing a couple of photos in the California sunshine via social media including a shot in a bikini.
The 'Malibu" singer posted a shot of herself in a classic red bikini and her two pups having a picnic. "Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!," she wrote.
She also gave some solid puppy parenting advice, suggesting watermelon as a summertime treat for the little ones. See her social media posts and the photos here.