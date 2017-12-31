Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To 2017 In Review

Costa Rican prosecutors said in a statement that the man, Caicedo Lopez, made credible threats online in Arabic and police reacted, reports La Nacion. The concert was staged without incident.

Speaking with the Costa Rican newspaper, the young man's grandmother painted a different picture. "If you see him, he is a very shy person, he does not smoke or smoke, he does not go to parties, he does not go to concerts, he is very homely, he is a good boy, very calm. Which happened to me, but it was a joke, even innocent, of a person who is very calm. But he will be responsible for his actions and his mistake." Read more here.