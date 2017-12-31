antiMusic Logo
Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To 2017 In Review
12-31-2017
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To Arrest was a top 17 story of July 2017: (Radio.com) A 22-year-old Colombian man was arrested on Sunday (July 9th) by Costa Rican police for allegedly threatening to stage a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Alajuela.

Costa Rican prosecutors said in a statement that the man, Caicedo Lopez, made credible threats online in Arabic and police reacted, reports La Nacion. The concert was staged without incident.

Speaking with the Costa Rican newspaper, the young man's grandmother painted a different picture. "If you see him, he is a very shy person, he does not smoke or smoke, he does not go to parties, he does not go to concerts, he is very homely, he is a good boy, very calm. Which happened to me, but it was a joke, even innocent, of a person who is very calm. But he will be responsible for his actions and his mistake." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

