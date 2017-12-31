Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover 2017 In Review

Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover was a top 17 story of July 2017: (Radio.com) The Beastie Boys released their iconic Spike Jonze's directed music video for their rap-rock track "Sabotage" in 1994. The original video was an action-packed spoof of 1970s crime dramas.
On Wednesday (July 5), a fan recreated the video with existing footage of Sesame Street Muppet characters. In the new video, Big Bird and the other Muppets appear in a dramatic chase scene where they are on the run from the police.
"The original 'Sabotage' music video is without a doubt, one of the greatest of all time," the video's editor Adam Schleichkorn said in an online statement. "So I knew I couldn't do a regular old lip sync video, I had to bring it! RIP MCA." Watch the fan-created and original video here.