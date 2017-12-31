antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide 2017 In Review
12-31-2017
.
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide was a top 17 story of September 2017: (Radio.com) Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters opened up about dealing with depression and suicide during a new interview with New Zealand radio station The Rock FM's morning show.

"When it comes to someone like Chris Cornell or Chester (Bennington), you know--depression is a disease," Grohl said, having dealt with the loss of Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain to suicide in 1994.

"Everybody kind of goes through it their own way…The hardest part is when you lose a friend; I just always immediately think of their families and bandmates. Going through something like suicide is a long road. Chris was such a beautiful guy, man. He was the sweetest person He was so talented and so much to offer that it was a real shock to hear that he had gone."

"Mental health and depression is something that people should really take seriously," Grohl continued. "There's a stigma attached to it that's unfortunate, because just as you take care of yourselves in every other way, I think it's important that people try to take care of themselves in that way, too. And it ain't easy. Life is hard." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters Get Into Christmas Spirit For SNL Performance

Foo Fighters Featured In New 'SNL' Promo Video

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert

Foo Fighters Score Two Grammy Nominations For 'Run'

Foo Fighters and U2 To Rock 'Saturday Night Live' In Dec

Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online

Alt-Rock Radio Returns To New York City

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates For 2018


More Stories for Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'- KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunited On Stage- Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Took Fall From Stage- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion A Top Tour Of 2017- Ace Frehley To Rock KISS Era Classic At NHL Winter Classic- Joe Bonamassa And Beth Hart Announce New Album- Jackson Browne- more

Pearl Jam Reunited With Original Drummer For Christmas Single- Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy- Chris Cornell's Family Shares Emotional Video- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Denied Backing Track Accusations- Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup-Jay Z Reportedly Called Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44' - more

Cardi B Plots Legal Action Against Photo Hackers- Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, BTS Lead New Year's Eve TV- Post Malone Alternate 'Rockstar' Featuring T-Pain Leaks- more

Rihanna's Cousin Shot To Death On Day After Christmas- Cardi B Reveals Why She Almost Quit Rap- Migos Release 'Stir Fry' Video For NBA All-Star Game- Liam Payne- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty' 2017 In Review

KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunited On Stage 2017 In Review

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Took Fall From Stage 2017 In Review

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic 2017 In Review

Aerosmith Canceled Tour As Steven Tyler Sought Medical Care 2017 In Review

Marilyn Manson Slammed Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim 2017 In Review

Yes Canceled Yestival Tour Following Tragedy 2017 In Review

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea 2017 In Review

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members 2017 In Review

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Canceled Solo Tour 2017 In Review

Chester Bennington's Son Released Suicide Prevention Video 2017 In Review

Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online 2017 In Review

Van Halen Rocked Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video 2017 In Review

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide 2017 In Review

Guns N' Roses Pulled Out Unexpected Songs In Edmonton 2017 In Review

 Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Denied Backing Track Accusations 2017 In Review

Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup 2017 In Review

Jay Z Reportedly Called Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44' 2017 In Review

Rick Ross Apologizes Insensitive Comment About Women 2017 In Review

Beyonce Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Stirs Controversy 2017 In Review

Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Named Most Streamed Song Of All Time 2017 In Review

Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To 2017 In Review

Katy Perry Addressed Orlando Bloom Nude Photos 2017 In Review

Aaron Carter Went On Social Media Rant Following Arrest 2017 In Review

Harry Styles Addresses Fourth Nipple Rumor 2017 In Review

Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online 2017 In Review

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him 2017 In Review

Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover 2017 In Review

Toby Keith's Daughter Hit By A Drunk Driver 2017 In Review

Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Lyrics Controversy Confuses SZA 2017 In Review

Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation 2017 In Review

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.