Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty' 2017 In Review

Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty' was a top 17 story of September 2017: Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal recently reflected back on the struggles surrounding his decision to leave the group in 2014 and says that "It's not like we quit pretty."
Thal spoke about the difficult decision to WRIF (via Classic Rock): "I need to be super-creative. I'm not the kind of utility that you hire and he plays and gets paid, and that's it.
"It has to grow. After eight years in Guns I looked at it and said, 'Am I doing what I want to do?' I felt like anyone could have doing what I was doing at that point, and it didn't have to be me.
"And if I wasn't happy, and they knew I wasn't happy, then I should get out and do what I'm supposed to do, and let them do what they were supposed to do. And I knew the reunion was coming, so it was like, 'Let me get out of the way.'"
Bumblefoot said of his struggle with the decision to leave, "I cared so much. I cared too much about it, and I wanted it to be something that I knew it wasn't ever going to be."