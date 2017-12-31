Guns N' Roses Pulled Out Unexpected Songs In Edmonton 2017 In Review

"We're going to play something we've never played before," Axl Rose told the crowd about halfway through the evening. "It might not be your thing, but we're just trying to pay a tribute to someone. It's not what you think," before the group delivered a faithful version of Campbell's 1968 hit, "Wichita Lineman."

"For Glen," added Rose after finishing the tune by the legendary country musician, who passed away on August 8 at the age of 81 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Later in the show, Guns N' Roses took another left turn from their standard setlist with a cover of James Brown's 1964 smash, "I Got You (I Feel Good)."

"What a night...Thank you Edmonton!," posted the band on social media after the show. The Edmonton stop marks one of the final dates of the group's North American summer tour, which will wrap up in San Antonio, TX on September 8th. Check out videos of the covers here.