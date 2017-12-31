KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunited On Stage 2017 In Review

"Before you were born - there he is - 1973, in New York City, this guy and I and two other guys put together a band we never saw onstage - let's hear it for Ace Frehley," Simmons told the crowd as he welcomed the rocker to the stage. "He still looks great, goddamn it, doesn't he?" as Frehley began the intro to "Parasite," from KISS' second album, 1974's "Hotter Than Hell."

Alongside Simmons solo touring lineup, the pair then delivered "Cold Gin" from the band's self-titled 1974 debut and "Shock Me" from 1977's "Love Gun", before inviting dozens of fans on stage for the finale of KISS' signature song, "Rock And Roll All Nite."

The Children Matter is a collaborative initiative created by Simmons and the nonprofit Matter on the simple belief that the lives of children matter. Regardless of race, income, gender, religion, or location every child deserves the same access to a full and healthy life. Read more and watch video of the reunion jam here.