Katy Perry Addressed Orlando Bloom Nude Photos 2017 In Review

Katy Perry Addressed Orlando Bloom Nude Photos was a top 17 story of July 2017: (Radio.com) In August of 2016, revealing images of Orlando Bloom operating a stand-up paddleboard naked (with then-girlfriend Katy Perry) hit tabloids and ignited Twitter. The nude photos made waves 10 months ago, but Perry recently and willingly addressed the incident.
First off, The Witness declined to join the public nudity. '[Orlando] asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was like, 'ah no''" she told an Australian radio interviewer. 'You know when you're dating someone sometimes, it's exciting to be like, 'Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place' or what have you, and I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat."
Bloom, however, took a more exhibitionist approach. 'He wanted to show off for the people on the shore," Perry recalls. 'He thought it was funny!" Perry added that Bloom was in the dark about the splash the revealing photos made online. 'Oh oh, it was so funny because I was explaining Twitter and social media to him for weeks because he had taken a break and then all of a sudden he was, like, trending number one on Twitter." Read more here.