Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Lyrics Controversy Confuses SZA 2017 In Review

Lamar collaborated with her on her "Doves in the Wind" track. SZA remarked that the rapper is "amazing" and" always helping [her] level up to be better and to want more." During the interview, she defended the DAMN. rapper about certain lyrics in his "Humble" track. The controversial lyrics in question, are when Lamar raps, "I'm so ....sick and tired of the Photoshop/Show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor/Show me something natural like *** with some stretch marks."

While many see these lines as Lamar speaking out against unrealistic body expectations in the industry, certain detractors view them as misogynist. "How is that misogyny if he's supporting positive body image? I think that's so weird, and it's reaching," SZA commented. Read more here.