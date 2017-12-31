Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Named Most Streamed Song Of All Time 2017 In Review

Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Named Most Streamed Song of All Time was a top 17 story of July 2017: (Radio.com) Move over Justin Bieber, your pal Luis Fonsi needs a seat. Justin Bieber's "Sorry" has officially been knocked out of the most-streamed song of all time spot by Luis Fonsi's massive hit "Despacito."
Bieber shouldn't feel too bad about the news though, since he certainly had a hand in helping the track reach the milestone. The track was originally released in January 2017 featuring Daddy Yankee.
The track was remixed just a few month later with Justin's Spanish vocals and according to Billboard has since garnered 4.6 billion streams across all platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and a host of others. Read more here.