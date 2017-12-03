Cardi B and Juicy J Team For Raunchy Track 'Kamasutra' was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Juicy J has teamed up with Cardi B for the lyrically explicit new song "Kamasutra." The highly sexual track starts with a familiar clip fans will recognize from one Cardi's Instagram stories and gets raunchier from there.
Musically, the song features ominous keyboard sounds, skittery cymbal samples, syncopated beats and a vocal trade off between the two rappers that recalls the give and take of partners in the heat of passion.
In one of the less graphic lines, she asks Juicy, "Are you gonna f— me all night?" Listen to an online stream the decidedly NSFW track 'Kamasutra" - here.
