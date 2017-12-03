Eagles Add New Dates To North American Tour

Following their original announcement last week, the band will now perform the trek's opener in Indianapolis, IN on March 12 alongside newly-added shows in St, Louis, MO (Mar 18), Des Moines, IA Mar 21), Calgary, AB (May 14), Edmonton, AB (May 15), Tulsa, OK (Jun 17) and New Orleans, LA (Jun 20).

An American Express Card Members presale starts Tuesday, December 5 at 10 AM local time, while other presale options are also available - learn more about the ticket sales in your market at eagles.com. General public seats will be available Friday, December 8. See the dates - here.