Eagles Add New Dates To North American Tour was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) The Eagles have expanded their 2018 tour of North America with the addition of seven concert dates. Following the passing of Glenn Frey last year, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit have rounded out their lineup with Frey's son, Deacon, and country star Vince Gill.
Following their original announcement last week, the band will now perform the trek's opener in Indianapolis, IN on March 12 alongside newly-added shows in St, Louis, MO (Mar 18), Des Moines, IA Mar 21), Calgary, AB (May 14), Edmonton, AB (May 15), Tulsa, OK (Jun 17) and New Orleans, LA (Jun 20).
An American Express Card Members presale starts Tuesday, December 5 at 10 AM local time, while other presale options are also available - learn more about the ticket sales in your market at eagles.com. General public seats will be available Friday, December 8. See the dates - here.
