Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Kelly Clarkson has shared details of a recent robbery at her Los Angeles home. Clarkson revealed the news during a red carpet interview at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Nov. 30, where she was honored with the Powerhouse Award.
"Yeah, it was crazy, we got here and our whole house was like bashed in, it was crazy," Clarkson told Extra's Renee Bargh. The singer explained that her and the family were fine after the traumatic event
She said that the only casualties of the robbery were some "materialistic things we didn't care about, the guy was in our kid's room' so it was a little weird, other than that everyone is safe and good." Read more - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.