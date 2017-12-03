antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary (Week in Review)

.
Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Gibson) When he passed away in April 2016, Prince was only fifty-seven and presumably, had much more music and work left in him. It's now been announced that a popular UK television channel, UK's Channel 4, will air a documentary in 2018 that chronicles Prince's Piano & A Microphone tour, the only solo tour he ever played.

The documentary will also cover Prince's secret gig at the White House in 2015, when he and Stevie Wonder performed. It then follows him on his solo tour, described in a Channel 4 announcement as, "the sound of Prince stripped bare; the simplicity of these performances showed Prince in reflective mode, all the more poignant in hindsight, as these would be his final shows."

The documentary will feature interviews with George Clinton, Reverend Al Sharpton, Cee-Lo Green as well as insights from his friend Van Jones, the singer Eryn Allen Kane and his former girlfriend Andy Allo. Prince's Last Year will also "follow the musical and political passions of Prince's life" and present a "is a compelling insight into this complex and contradictory character." It will also examine his "long-standing addiction to painkillers" and how they played a role in his demise. - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Prince Music, DVDs, Books and more

Prince T-shirts and Posters

More Prince News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary

Prince's Estate Releases Limited Edition Merch Line

Kelly Clarkson Covers Prince Classic 'Kiss'

Prince Guitar Fetches $700,000 At Auction

Chris Brown And Prince Royce Release 'Just As I Am' Video

Petition Launch For Prince To Replace Historic Statue

Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Prince's 1987 Concert Movie 'Sign o' the Times' Headed to TV

My Name Is Prince Exhibit Details Revealed


More Stories for Prince

Prince Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Eagles Add Dates To North American Tour- Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary- Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance- more

Recap: Radiohead Planning To Follow Axl Rose's Example- Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set- Blink-182 Rock Living Room For Birthday Party- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status- New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell- Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death- more

Page Too:
Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized- DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion- Louis Tomlinson Streams New Single- Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet- more

Page Too Rewind: Meek Mill 'Fall Thru' Video A Love Story- A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip Enraged Over Grammy Snub- Jay-Z Says '4:44' and Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Began As Joint Album- more

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships- Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Goes Streaming- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance

Neil Young Launches Massive Online Archive

The Script Release 'Arms Open' Video For Foster Youth

Joan Jett Documentary Premiere Announced

Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip

A Foreign Affair Release 'Passing Through' Video

Rave On: The Buddy Holly Story Goes Digital

Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary

New Found Glory Release '20 Years From Now' Video

U2 and Saoirse Ronan Plan A Very Irish 'Saturday Night Live'

Eagles Add New Dates To North American Tour

Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status

New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell

Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death

Original Dixie Dregs Lineup Announce First Tour In 40 Years

 Page Too News Stories
Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized

Demi Lovato Gets Married In 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video

Cardi B and Juicy J Team For Raunchy Track 'Kamasutra'

Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance At Chrissy Teigen's Birthday Bash

Gwen Stefani Talks Blake Shelton Christmas Duets

Camila Cabello Strips Down For 'Havana' Performance

Flo Rida Releases 'Hola' Music Video Featuring Maluma

DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion

Louis Tomlinson Streams New Solo Single 'Miss You'

Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Deliver Their 'Perfect' Duet

Blake Shelton Posts Message To Students After Fatal Car Crash

Vic Mensa Featured In Premiere Episode Of Christian Scott's Refined Players

Beastie Boys Star Supports Women Accusing Father Of Sexual Misconduct

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Added To Streaming Services

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.