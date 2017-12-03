Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video was a Top 10 story on Friday: Tommy Emmanuel has released the music video for his track "Looking Forward To The Past" which features Rodney Crowell, and comes from his forthcoming collaborative album "Accomplice One".
Tommy spoke with American Songwriter recently about the new track and had this to say, "When [Crowell] asked me to play on his new album, I suggested we trade and he sing on my album. It was a deal! When I went to his studio to play on his track, he sang me this song and I came back the next day and we recorded 'Looking Forward To The Past.' Rodney works the same way I like to: sitting down and playing as if it's in front of an audience.
We capture a performance, and we don't manufacture it."
Crowell added: "Playing guitar and singing with Tommy Emmanuel is like catching a ride with an F-15 fighter jet pilot. Gravity has no effect on Tommy; it's as if he literally flies a guitar."
Emmanuel's new 16-track studio effort, "Accomplice One," is set to be released on January 19th and features Emmanuel collaborating with a range of artists including Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Douglas, Amanda Shires, J.D. Simo, Ricky Skaggs, David Grisman and more. Watch the video - here.