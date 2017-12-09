BTS Play 'Flinch' On The Late Late Show with James Corden

The guys took turns standing behind a plexiglass window while pieces of fruit were hurled at them, to see if they were stoic enough not to flinch. Jin and J-Hope were first up and, after saying, "I'm not afraid, you know,' one of them fell to the ground while the other was visibly shaken.

"That's the best flinch we've ever had," Corden said.

For Jungjook and V, they were much more stoic and barely moved. And after saying, "Hey Corden, don't worry, I'm not afraid," RM, Suga, Jimin were easily startled when it was there time to have their reflexes tested.

The K-pop sensation also performed their song 'DNA" for a very excited audience. Watch both moments - here.