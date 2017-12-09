Whether they're story songs, tales of lonesomeness or friendship, Stapleton oozes with emotion on every track and leaves a lasting mark on the listener. Here are our favorite songs on From A Room: Volume 2:

"Millionaire": On "Millionaire," Stapleton sings about how he's got a woman with eyes that shine like diamonds. A treasure to him, she makes him feel like a millionaire. A sweet sentiment, "Millionaire" is an endearing song about timeless love. "They say love is more precious than gold / Can't be bought and it can't be sold / I got love, enough to spare / That makes me a millionaire," he sings on the Kevin Welch-penned track.

"Nobody's Lonely Tonight": A man is drowning his sorrows after a breakup on the bluesy "Nobody's Lonely Tonight." Stapleton sets the scene of two heartbroken strangers at the bar near closing time. Soon, the man in the song makes a proposition: "You be her and I'll be him and for a while we'll pretend nobody's lonely tonight." Stapleton's emotive singing style coupled with a wavering electric guitar set the mood in this tale of lonesomeness.

"Midnight Train to Memphis": A song first featured with Stapleton's former Bluegrass band, the SteelDrivers, "Midnight Train to Memphis" showcases the singer's whiskey-soaked vocals and mesmerizing guitar skills. A rollicking number that impresses musically, "Midnight Train to Memphis" deserves to be played on repeat. See what other songs made the list - here.