Big Sean and Metro Boomin Announce 'Double or Nothing' Album was a Top 10 story on Sunday: (Radio.com) Hip-hop heavyweights Big Sean and Metro Boomin' have announced a surprise joint album, Double or Nothing. As far as a release date, they say it's "coming soon."
The album looks to expand on the chemistry found on "Bounce Back," the track Metro Boomin produced for Sean latest album, I Decided, that soared to No. 6 on the Hot 100.
The album will feature Sean rapping solely over Metro Boomin beats, as opposed to the more common method of utilizing a variety of different producers. For Metro Boomin, it's a throwback to an earlier era in hip-hop.
"I was born in '93, and a lot of projects [from that era] had one producer, maybe two," he explained to Billboard. "They sounded more cohesive — better as a whole." Read more - here.
