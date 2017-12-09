Britney Spears Shares Christmas Smooch was a Top 10 story on Sunday: (Radio.com) Christmas may still be a few weeks away but pop star Britney Spears revealed in an online video posting that she is ready for the holidays this year.
The pop singer took to social media late last week to share a clip of her Christmas decorations and also a kiss with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.
The light-hearted video clip is set to the holiday classic "Let It Snow," and ends with the happy couple dancing together, complete with a twirl and a dip. Check out Britney's post - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.