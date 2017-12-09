The Soungarden singer's solo tune is a finalist in the "Best Rock Performance" category, which will see it compete alongside songs by Foo Fighters, Leonard Cohen, Kaleo and Nothing More.

The honor is Cornell's fifteenth Grammy nomination; he and Soundgarden previously won twice in 1995 for a pair of tracks from the Seattle band's "Superunknown" album - "Spoonman" was named "Best Metal Performance" while "Black Hole Sun" picked up hardware for "Best Hard Rock Performance."

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28. Cornell took his own life in a Detroit hotel room in the early hours of May 18 following a Soundgarden show in the city; he was 52 years old. Read more and watch the video for the song - here.