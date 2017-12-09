Gary Moore Blues & Beyond Boxset Includes New Book

Three years in the making, I Can't Wait Until Tomorrow is the official Gary Moore biography written by acclaimed music writer Harry Shapiro, who was given exclusive access to Gary's family, friends and musicians. The press release says, "Gary never found life easy. He had demons to battle, could be his own worst enemy and made quite a few extra ones on the way. But when he suddenly died in 2011, the outpourings of admiration and grief from fellow musicians and fans around the world was heartfelt."

But as the book's author Harry Shapiro says "I would never have written a simpering hagiography. Hopefully this account will come across as honest as the man himself."