Hunter Hayes Releases 'More' Video From 'Pictures' Project (Week in Review)
Hunter Hayes Releases 'More' Video From 'Pictures' Project was a Top 10 story on Sunday: (Radio.com) Hunter Hayes has shared a new music video, "More," the second in a three-part cinematic project, "Pictures." The story from the first video, "You Should Be Loved," intersects with the new clip in an intriguing fashion, leading to what should prove to be a very climatic final installment. advertisement
"We've never done anything like this and I love how it takes you out of current reality and transports you to a different time and place entirely, where each song tells a piece of the story," Hayes explained at the launch of the project. "With part one I'm only able to share the beginning, so I can't wait for the fans to hear the new music and watch as the rest of the story is told along the way!"
The clip adds a new dimension to the story, introducing a young family with the husband off at war, while the mom raises their young daughter and works as a photographer. Watch it - here.
