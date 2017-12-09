Miguel Brings 'Sky Walker' to Late Night and Releases Now Video was a Top 10 story on Sunday: (Radio.com) Miguel is flying high with the release of War and Leisure and its successful lead single "Sky Walker." Last week, the R&B sensation appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the song, against a parachute backdrop.
Miguel took his figurative sky-walking to the next level in the high-energy performance, which dovetails with the release of his new music video for the track "Now."
Watch online streams for both Miguel's performance on The Tonight Show staring Jimmy Fallon and also check out his brand new music video for "Now" - here.
