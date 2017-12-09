Sia Releases 'Candy Cane Lane' Christmas Video was a Top 10 story on Sunday: (Radio.com) Sia gets animated for her latest Christmas single, "Candy Cane Lane." The video is the latest to be revealed from Sia's new holiday album, Everyday is Christmas.
Following the star-studded clip for "Santa's Coming for Us," Sia's latest holiday video is a fun animated affair, with the singer facing off against a hungry snow monster.
It ends on a cliffhanger to be continued in her next Christmas clip. Watch an online stream of Sia's brand new "Candy Cane Lane" music video - here.
