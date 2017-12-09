The Darkness Release Animated 'Happiness' Video

"'Happiness' is about seeing only the golden sand and overlooking the broken glass," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "Hearing the waves crash and filtering out the grotesque cries of mating gulls. Smelling the distant odor of fresh chips and ignoring the stench of nearby dog s**t. Happiness is a choice. Choose The Darkness."

Produced by Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse), "Pinewood Smile" was recorded in Cornwall, UK and delivers the group's first record with drummer Rufus Taylor - son of Queen legend Roger - who joined the lineup two years ago after the departure of Emily Dolan Davies following her work on 2015's "Last Of Our Kind." - here.