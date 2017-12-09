On the episode guest-hosted by Lady Bird actress and fellow Irishwoman Saoirse Ronan, the band delivered the tracks "American Soul" and "Get Out Of Your Own Way" from the project, which saw its release on December 1.

The companion to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence" was completed earlier this year with a series of producers - including Jacknife Lee and Ryan Tedder, Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow and Jolyon Thomas - following recording sessions in Dublin, New York and Los Angeles.

The two projects draw inspiration from a collection of poems, "Songs Of Innocence And Experience", by the 18th century English mystic and poet William Blake.

U2 will begin a North American tour in support of "Songs Of Experience" on May 2 in Tulsa, OK. Watch the SNL performances - here.