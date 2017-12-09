antiMusic Logo
Warren Haynes, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Lead Elmore James Tribute (Week in Review)

.
Elmore James

Warren Haynes, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Lead Elmore James Tribute was a Top 10 story on Sunday: (Gibson) A tribute album, Strange Angels: In Flight With Elmore James, is out on January 26th 2018. The tribute album to the so-called "King of the Slide Guitar," is timed to what would have been James' 100th birthday. Consisting of 13-tracks, the collection puts James' legendary body of work in the hands of numerous interpreters from blues, soul, country, pop, and Americana - including Keb' Mo', Warren Haynes, Billy Gibbons, Tom Jones, Rodney Crowell, Bettye LaVette, Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer and more.

Elmore James died at age 45 in 1963 of a heart attack and never reaped the rewards of the late-'60s blues revival. However, his music is a crucial bridge between generations of blues artists - from Robert Johnson (with whom James played) to Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf and beyond. "Dust My Broom" - although a Robert Johnson song, it's best-known interpretation is by Elmore James - was later covered by ZZ Top, Canned Heat, Johnny Winter and Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac.

Strange Angels: In Flight With Elmore James was produced by Marco Giovino. Marco also plays drums for the band Elmore's Latest Broomdusters, and the bulk of the backing material was played by this group, which also includes Rick Holmstrom (guitar), Doug Lancio (slide guitar), Rudy Copeland (Hammond B3), Viktor Krauss and Larry Taylor (bass). Read more including the full track/performer list - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

