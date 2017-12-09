Elmore James died at age 45 in 1963 of a heart attack and never reaped the rewards of the late-'60s blues revival. However, his music is a crucial bridge between generations of blues artists - from Robert Johnson (with whom James played) to Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf and beyond. "Dust My Broom" - although a Robert Johnson song, it's best-known interpretation is by Elmore James - was later covered by ZZ Top, Canned Heat, Johnny Winter and Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac.

Strange Angels: In Flight With Elmore James was produced by Marco Giovino. Marco also plays drums for the band Elmore's Latest Broomdusters, and the bulk of the backing material was played by this group, which also includes Rick Holmstrom (guitar), Doug Lancio (slide guitar), Rudy Copeland (Hammond B3), Viktor Krauss and Larry Taylor (bass). Read more including the full track/performer list - here.