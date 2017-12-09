Wishbone Ash Announce Massive 30 Disc Box Set

It will feature all 16 studio albums, along with outtakes and b-sides, and the three original live albums Live Dates, Live Dates Volume Two and Live In Tokyo. Eight previously unreleased live albums that were recorded between 1973 and 1980 are also included.

There's also a new interview with the band, a lavish 156-page hardback book, a 36-page poster book, four reproductions of original live posters, a 7-inch flexi-disc for the single "Blind Eye" and individually signed photos of Martin Turner, Andy Powell, Ted Turner, Steve Upton and Laurie Wisefield. Read more - here.