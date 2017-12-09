The foundation lends support to underserved communities with resources for financial literacy, music education and spiritual wellness. "With my Brandon Anderson Foundation, Paak House was the first initiative," he said. 'I wanted to eventually have a spot where kids can go and be themselves. Learn about music, spiritual growth, good eating habits, kind of like the boys and girls club."

Guests enjoyed food, games, giveaways and other fun activities. Due to the success of this kickoff, Anderson says he wants to do even more, reports Billboard.

"I wanted to do something that would kick this off so I wanted to team up with other organizations in the community and do it together for the first event with all of the awesome acts as well," he said. See footage from the concert - here.