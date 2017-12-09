Spread across 17 tracks (including three bonus tracks and a Kygo remix), Songs of Experience feels affected by the band's nostalgic tour, with elements of that era's beloved sound readily apparent throughout the album.

This should be all good news for U2 fans, as there is plenty of strong material to take in here. These are our five favorites from U2's Songs of Experience.

"You're the Best Thing About Me": U2 scored with the album's first single, which juxtaposes a loose guitar riff with a rousing chorus. The uplifting anthem is sure to elevate spirits on the band's upcoming tour. The Kygo remix is worth a spin also, effectively taking the tune's joy to the dance floor.

"Get Out of Your Own Way": Bono delivers a dose of self-help inspiration over a chugging track reminiscent of U2's glory days. Refined to a fine production point, it's another new track that will fit seamlessly with the band's classics in a live setting.

"Red Flag Day": This urgent track lurches with the nervous energy of late '70s/early '80s post-punk, with Adam Clayton's bass lines battling the Edge's slashing, razor-sharp guitars. The distant backing vocals in the chorus are reminiscent of the band's earliest releases, like something that could be found on the October album. See which other songs were selected by Radio.com - here.