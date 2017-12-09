Britney Spears Celebrates Her Birthday With Elvis Presley Cover was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Inspired by a stripped-down cover Madonna posted of Britney Spears' "Toxic" on December 1, Spears shared her own cover on social media the next day in celebration of her 36th birthday.
"I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna's post. She's right' silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true," Spears captioned her performance of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love."
"I've always wanted to do a performance like this' singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot!" she added. "I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom. When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!"
Spears posted the video of her singing a capella on Instagram and gives viewers a 360 view of her home decorated for the holidays. Watch her perform Presley's 1961 No. 1 hit - here.
