antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Country Music Grammy Awards Snub In Major Categories (Week in Review)

.
Grammy

Country Music Grammy Awards Snub In Major Categories was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Gibson) It's only an awards show, but there's plenty to talk about with the 2018 Grammy nominations. Away from the rock and metal nominations, the lists of Country/Americana/Blues nominations has raised some eyebrows-as has the treatment of those genres' artists.
Most notably, among the four all-genre categories that get the lion's share of Grammy attention, there is not one country or Americana-based artist or record. Maybe it's been a poor year - sales and most critics say otherwise, though - but you have to go back to 1994 to find a year where no country act got a top nod. You could spin that fact all ways, though: due to hip-hop R&B's dominance in the main categories, rock doesn't get a look-in either in those top Record, Artist, Album et al categories either.

Still, with so many categories, the Grammys is the sort of show where nearly everyone's a winner, right? Many observers think the Rolling Stones already have the Traditional Blues award sewn up because, well, they're the Rolling Stones, right, and this could indeed be the last time. And Gregg Allman's Southern Blood looks a favorite in Americana: but not just because the legend died this year, it also happens to be an absolutely superb album. Jason Isbell has a strong showing too and the still remarkable Derek Trucks once again gets a nod in Contemporary Blues. - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Grammy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Grammy T-shirts and Posters

More Grammy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Country Music Grammy Awards Snub In Major Categories

Chris Cornell's The Promise Nominated For A Grammy Award

Gregg Allman's Final Album Earns Legend Two Grammy Nominations

A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip Enraged Over Grammy Snub

This Year's Biggest Grammy Nominations Snubs

Rolling Stones Earn Grammy Nom For Return To Their Roots

Mastodon React To Their Two Grammy Award Nominations

Metallica Receive Two Grammy Award Nominations

Jay-Z Leads Nominees For 2018 Grammy Awards

Foo Fighters Score Two Grammy Nominations For 'Run'


More Stories for Grammy

Grammy Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert- Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Special Album This Week- Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Zander- more

Recap: Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman- Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album- more

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album- Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report- Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music- Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court- Carrie Underwood 'What I Never Knew I Always Wanted' Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of This Year- Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit- Lil Uzi Video Featuring Nicki Minaj- more

Lil Wayne Releasing 'Dedication 6' On Christmas Day- Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis- Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Gregg Allman's Birthday Celebrated With 'Song for Adam' Video

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Launches Shelter for Abused Women

Dead & Company Reschedule Shows After John Mayer's Surgery

Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Streaming Online

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert

Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Special Album This Week

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Robin Zander

New Director Hired For Freddie Mercury Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Singled Out: WildeStarr's Beyond The Rain

Elton John Plays 'Your Song' In Tribute To His Late Mother

Led Zeppelin Star's Work On R.E.M. Album Recounted

Beck's 'Up All Night' 'The Tonight Show' Performance Goes Online

The Script's Mark Sheehan Gives Himself Advice

Yes Fan Convention Announces For Band's 50th Anniversary

Towers Of London Follow Comeback Song With Live Shows

Eagles Add Over A Dozen New North American Dates

 Page Too News Stories
Migos and Marshmello Release 'Danger' Video

Ed Sheeran Receives MBE Medal From Prince Charles

Camila Cabello Streams New Tracks 'Never Be The Same', 'Real Friends'

Charlie Puth Reveals French Montana and DJ Throttle Remixes

Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music

Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court

Carrie Underwood Releases 'What I Never Knew I Always Wanted' Video

Sia Addresses Maddie Ziegler Collaborations Criticisms

Migos Release 'MotorSport' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Shares Adorable Pics of Newborn Son Memphis

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Tropical Honeymoon Photos

N.E.R.D Release '1000' Music Video

Fifth Harmony Do Spotify Singles Session

Jeezy Reveals 'Pressure' Track And Guest List

Justin Bieber Shares Tribute To His Father

Chris Stapleton Teams With Chris Pratt on 'Kimmel'

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.