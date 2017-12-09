Country Music Grammy Awards Snub In Major Categories (Week in Review)



Country Music Grammy Awards Snub In Major Categories was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Gibson) It's only an awards show, but there's plenty to talk about with the 2018 Grammy nominations. Away from the rock and metal nominations, the lists of Country/Americana/Blues nominations has raised some eyebrows-as has the treatment of those genres' artists.

Most notably, among the four all-genre categories that get the lion's share of Grammy attention, there is not one country or Americana-based artist or record. Maybe it's been a poor year - sales and most critics say otherwise, though - but you have to go back to 1994 to find a year where no country act got a top nod. You could spin that fact all ways, though: due to hip-hop R&B's dominance in the main categories, rock doesn't get a look-in either in those top Record, Artist, Album et al categories either. Still, with so many categories, the Grammys is the sort of show where nearly everyone's a winner, right? Many observers think the Rolling Stones already have the Traditional Blues award sewn up because, well, they're the Rolling Stones, right, and this could indeed be the last time. And Gregg Allman's Southern Blood looks a favorite in Americana: but not just because the legend died this year, it also happens to be an absolutely superb album. Jason Isbell has a strong showing too and the still remarkable Derek Trucks once again gets a nod in Contemporary Blues. - here.

