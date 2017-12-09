Elton John Mourns The Death Of His Mother

"So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning," he wrote. "I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much."

John's relationship with his mother had been strained. "I don't hate my mother," the singer told Rolling Stone in 2016. "I look after her, but I don't want her in my life." However, the BBC reports that John and his mother had reconciled earlier this year after he recovered from a bacterial infection. See the post - here.