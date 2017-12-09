Former Iron Maiden Star Thunderstick Plots Live Return

Barry Graham Purkis (aka Thunderstick) will be launching the full band shows in support of the first Thunderstick album in over thirty years, 'Something Wicked This Way Comes', which was released back in July.

Thunderstick has announced the first of 2018 live appearances will be taking place at next year's Hard Rock Hell festival which is set for November 8-11th, 2018 in North Wales, with additional live shows to be announced soon. - here.