Franz Ferdinand Release 'Always Ascending' Video was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Ever had a dream where you're falling? That is a sensation that Franz Ferdinand recreate in their brand new music video for the song "Always Ascending."
The stylized clip juxtaposes images of band members falling in slow motion with live performance shots. The song is the title track to the band's comeback album, which is due to debut on Feb. 9.
Lead singer Alex Kapranos characterizes the new music as "simultaneously futuristic and naturalistic" in a press release. Check out the new music video - here.
