Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album

The 12-track effort will be entitled "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy" and is set to be released on February 16th. Reed has given fans an early taste of what is to come with a stream of the track "This Don't Look Like Vegas."

The song, which can be streamed here, features vocals from Almighty frontman Ricky Warwick. The album is also said to feature a guest appearance from Reed's GNR bandmate Richard Fortus. Read more - here.