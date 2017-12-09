Lady Gaga Helps Hurricane Harvey Victims While In Houston

Gaga's Born This Way Foundation helped a resident named Pamela tackle mold and water damage at her home, which occurred after Hurricane Harvey hit. "Before the #JoanneWorldtourHouston tonight me and @btwfoundation teamed up with @teamrubicon to do some demolition due to water damage and mold remediation in Pamela's house from Hurricane Harvey," Gaga wrote.

Gaga shared a photo of herself getting her hands dirty alongside other volunteers. The Foundation tweeted a video of the pop-star founder breaking down a wall with a sledgehammer. "Recovering – physically, mentally, emotionally- from natural disasters takes time + the work isn't over yet," the Foundation wrote. "Thanks @TeamRubicon for inviting our co-founder @ladygaga to volunteer today in #Houston!" See footage from Gaga's volunteer day - here.