Linkin Park Release Live 'Crawling' Video Featuring Chester Bennington

"One More Light Live" presents material from the group's final tour with singer Chester Bennington, who committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home on July 20 the age of 41.

Linkin Park have dedicated the set to their late bandmate, who is survived by his wife, Talinda, and six children, and was laid to rest in a private ceremony at South Coast Botanic Garden near his home on July 29 that was attended by his family, closest friends and fellow musicians.

"Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind," says the band. "With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant.

"For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us." Watch the video - here.