Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request (Week in Review)

Meek Mill

Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Meek Mill's most recent bail request has been denied. NBC Philadelphia reports that Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley denied the request because she believes the rapper is a "danger to the community" and a flight risk.

"The defendant is not entitled to this sort of special treatment simply due to his 'celebrity status,'" Brinkley wrote in her opinion, which was written on Friday (Dec. 1) and released Monday (Dec. 4).

"As stated on multiple occasions, he has never missed a previous court date in this case and poses absolutely no threat to the community, which makes him an ideal candidate for bail - a conclusion the Commonwealth did not oppose," Mill's attorney Joe Tacopina explained in a statement.

"We intend to immediately appeal this decision, so Mr. Williams can be released from prison on bail while we continue to work to overturn this wrongful and unjust." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

