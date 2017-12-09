The trek will mark the first time that Eddie Montgomery will be touring without the late Troy Gentry and Eddie had the following to say, "I'm anxious to get back out on the road and play some new music for our friends and fans. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of our band - we've got lots to celebrate and look forward to in 2018."

The Here's To You Tour is scheduled to kick off on January 19th in Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and Montgomery Gentry have announced that that span until September 15th in Ventura, CA at Boots and Brews. See the dates - here.