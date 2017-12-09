antiMusic Logo
Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack Lead Music Festival Lineup (Week in Review)

.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack Lead Music Festival Lineup was a Top 10 story on Monday: Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack will be headlining this year's Fort Rock music festival which will be moving to a new home for next year's 6th annual installment in late April.

The festival will also feature performances from Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage, Stone Sour, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin and more when it descends on Markham Park in Sunrise, Florida on April 28th and 29th.

Godsmack's Shannon Larkin shared his excitement about the band closing out the first night's lineup, "Hey Ft. Lauderdale! It's Shannon from Godsmack, here to announce the band's return to Fort Rock on April 28th. It's been a couple years since we've played in Florida, and 3 out of 4 of us call the Sunshine State our home, so we are STOKED to jam with all our homies and all the great rock fans that have supported us for 20 years! Get ready to get Smacked!!" See the full lineup - here.

