Pearl Jam Announce 2018 International Tour Dates (Week in Review)

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Announce 2018 International Tour Dates was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam have announced dates for shows in South America and Europe next year. The band will open their 2018 live schedule with a four-date run in South America in March that will see them play Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, as well as a headline concert in Rio de Janiero, Brazil

The Seattle rockers will kick off a 14-date European tour in Amsterdam on June 12, with the run delivering the group's first performance in Rome since 1996 and first-ever concerts in Padova, IT and Kraków, PL. They'll also play a series of festival dates, including appearances at Pinkpop in the Netherlands, Italy's I-Days, Belgium's Rock Werchter, Spain's Mad Cool and Portugal's NOS Alive events.

A ticket pre-sale has started for current Pearl Jam Ten Club members, with information detailing on-sale dates by city available at pearljam.com Tickets for Rock Werchter, Mad Cool Festival, and NOS Alive Festival are on sale now, with ticket information for Pinkpop and I-Days Festival to be announced in the coming weeks. See the dates and the promo video for the trek - here.

advertisement

