Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together

"We did a duet for her album and I don't know when it's coming out but it's amazing," Pink shared with The Sun. "We did it two years ago so I don't remember the title, but she's incredible."

The beef between Pink and Aguilera ignited back in the early '00s, when the singers clashed while recording the hit "Lady Marmalade." The rivalry came to a shocking climax when according to Pink, Aguilera tried to punch her during a night out clubbing. Read more - here.