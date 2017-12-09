It's a backlash that frontman Josh Homme knew was coming when the band chose to have Ronson work on the album. "I was expecting it," Homme revealed to The Current. "It would be safe to understand that I might have known that that was going to happen.

"I do believe that there's no stasis or static in life. You're growing or dying. And, I feel if I'm challenging myself and if we're challenging each other, we're going in the right direction. The by-product of that is that anyone that's into us should expect the poke in the chest because we're doing it to ourselves first."

Homme went on to discuss the demands of evolving the band's sound with maintaining fan's loyalty. Read his comments about that - here.