Royal Blood Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Following a series of shows opening for Queens Of The Stone Age, the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher will launch their own headlining run in Brooklyn, NY on May 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 8 at noon EST.

Produced by Joylon Thomas and Tom Dalgety, "How Did We Get So Dark?" debuted atop the UK charts upon its release in June to duplicate the success of the band's 2014 self-titled record, the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years.

Royal Blood will play three US shows this week, including stops in Houston, TX (Dec 5), Las Vegas, NV (Dec 6), and the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas event in Inglewood, CA on December 9. See the dates - here.