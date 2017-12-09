|
Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder Announce Spring Tour (Week in Review)
.
Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder Announce Spring Tour was a Top 10 story on Monday: Styx, REO Speedwagon, and the Eagles' Don Felder have announced that they will be teaming up once again on the road for a new U.S. tour next March and April.advertisement
The month-long trek will be kicking off on March 13th in Duluth, MN at the Amsoil Arena and will be concluding on April 15th in Charleston, SC at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The new outing will follow The special Styx & Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane residency shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas on January 26, 27, 31 and February 2, 3, 2018. See all of Styx's upcoming dates - here.