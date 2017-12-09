The new record will be entitled "Sleepwalkers" and is scheduled to be released on February 9th. Fallon filmed the new "Forget Me Not Video" in a intimate club setting with some of his fans. Watch the clip here.

Fallon will be hitting the road supporting the new album with his backing band The Howling Weather. They will first head to Europe in late February for a headline tour featuring support from Dave Hause.

That leg will be wrapped up on March 11th in Belfast and after they take a couple weeks off they will launch a North American tour on Match 27th in Atlanta, GA at Terminal West. Read more and see all of the dates - here.